WATCH: Suspect arrested for theft of church’s air conditioner

Durban — A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an air conditioning unit from a church in the Durban North area on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police arrested a 29-year-old man for theft after an air conditioner was stolen, allegedly by three suspects, on Wednesday, May 15, on Blackburn Road.

Netshiunda said a suspect was arrested and was to have appeared in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (today). A suspect alleged to have stolen an air conditioning unit from a church in the Durban North area was arrested while pushing the dismantled unit in a trolley. Picture: Marshall Security Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at about 9am, they received an urgent call from a client asking for help in Blackburn Road, Red Hill, reporting the theft of an air conditioning unit from a local church by two suspects. Powell said a description of the suspects was sent the to armed response officers.

“Our officers saw two suspects matching the descriptions given on Chris Hani Road in the Avoca area. They were pushing the dismantled air-conditioning unit in a trolley,” Powell said. “The suspects tried to flee. One suspect managed to evade arrest.” A suspect alleged to have stolen an air conditioning unit from a church in the Durban North area was arrested while pushing the dismantled unit in a trolley. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said Greenwood Park police were contacted and arrived on the scene.

He said the victim was told and he decided to press charges. Powell said the suspect was taken to the Greenwood Park police station for further investigations and will be facing theft charges. “We have noticed an increase in the theft of air conditioning units, particularly for their valuable copper components,” Powell said.