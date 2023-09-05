WATCH: The high-speed chase that ended in the arrest of four suspects ‘behind’ Durban vehicle thefts

Durban — With dramatic music playing in the background, Marshall Security has shared dashcam footage of its high-speed chase which resulted in the arrest of four suspects in the Musgrave area over the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the Ethekwini District Trio Task Team operationalised information about suspects who were alleged to be behind a string of vehicle thefts in Umbilo, Berea and Mayville areas.

Four suspects, allegedly linked to a spate of car thefts across the city of Durban, have been arrested following a high-speed chase at the weekend. Picture: Marshall Security Gwala said that the suspects’ vehicle was spotted on Vause Road in Musgrave by police who were working with private security. Upon noticing the presence of law enforcement, the suspects tried to evade arrest by fleeing at high speed, driving counter-traffic on Stephen Dlamini Road. The driver of the suspects’ vehicle lost control of the vehicle and crashed outside Musgrave Centre. “Four suspects aged between 37 and 40 years old were arrested for fraud, possession of car-breaking implements and a signal jammer,” Gwala said. “Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, multiple car-breaking implements, computer boxes suspected to have been used to steal motor vehicles and a 16-channel signal-jamming device used to disable tracking devices on stolen vehicles were recovered. The suspects’ vehicle was also fitted with cloned number plates.”

Marshall Security’s managing director Tyron Powell said their high-speed chase stopped a vehicle theft ring in its tracks. Powell said that at about 9.20am on Saturday morning, vigilant team members spotted a vehicle wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, travelling on Vause Road in the Musgrave area. The suspects tried to evade arrest by fleeing at high speed, endangering other road users in the process. “The pursuit led to a dramatic high-speed chase, with the suspects driving against the traffic flow on Stephen Dlamini Road, showing a complete disregard for the safety of others on the road. Despite the suspects’ reckless manoeuvres, the team remained resolute and continued the chase. Ultimately, the suspects lost control of their vehicle, resulting in a crash on Stephen Dlamini Road,” Powell said.

He said team members swiftly apprehended all four suspects at the scene. “Additionally, these suspects are possibly linked to numerous thefts of motor vehicles in the Berea, Umbilo, Mayville and Durban North area,” Powell added.