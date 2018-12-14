Screengrab

Durban - Crime watch groups are concerned about the recent trend where driveway gates are being stolen in Phoenix.



The Phoenix Community Crime and Community Assist (PCCA) said the theft of expensive gates have become prevalent with two incidents reported in Phoenix unit 11 and unit 13, this week.





The group stated that a mirror chrome plated driveway gate was stolen by between four to six men between 1:30 am and 4 am. The men loaded the gate onto a bakkie in both incidents.





The modus operandi is to derail the gate then remove it. In one of the incidents caught on a CCTV camera, the men can be seen wearing hooded jackets to conceal their identity. They derail and then pull the gate outwards towards the pavement.





Residents are urged to be on a lookout for suspicious activities and advise accordingly.





The PCCA group advised: "There are an early warning and deterrent/preventative measure to secure gates. If possible link your gates to your alarm systems or by fixing a lock and chain."





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Theft of driveway gates in Phoenix, north of Durban. Video source PCCA KZN active WhatsApp group.





