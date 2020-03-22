WATCH: Three killed in horror crash near KZN village

Durban - Three people were tragically killed in crash along the R616, about 5km from the Geluksberg turn off, in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

It is reported that three vehicles had been involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles bursting into flames on impact. The driver and passenger were burnt beyond recognition, while a third had passed away in another vehicle. One of the cars had crashed down a steep embankment.

Responding paramedics, ER24 Ladysmith and SharajEMS, with Okhahlamba and Alfred Duma Fire and rescue, worked to stabilise two other patients, that had sustained injuries in the crash.

They were transported to the local hospital for further medical attention. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and the R616, is closed until investigation of the scene is complete by Ladysmith SAPS, who will opening a case culpable homicide.

The deceased as not yet been identified in the crash.