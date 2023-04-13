WATCH: Three suspects arrested after trying to use cards they had stolen through remote jamming

Durban — Three suspected remote jammers were arrested in Durban after they tried to buy items with cards they had stolen. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that three suspects were arrested in the Morningside area by their Special Operations Team after they tried to buy items with stolen cards on Wednesday afternoon.

Powell said that at approximately 2.20pm, its Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alert from a client via their cellphone panic app that three suspects had tried to purchase items from a well-known retail store on Browns Drift Road in the Umgeni Park area. However, they were unable to produce the PIN codes for the cards. He said that after being confronted by staff and the manager, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The description and number plate of the vehicle was circulated to all members on duty to be on the lookout. “A short while later, our Special Ops Team members spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Venice Road in the Morningside area. The officers apprehended the suspects and found car-breaking implements, remote jamming devices, and suspected stolen items in their possession. The vehicle was also using cloned plates,” Powell said.

He said that upon further investigation, the owner of a stolen wallet found in the suspects’ possession was contacted and confirmed that his wallet had been stolen earlier in the afternoon at a well-known fuel station in the Blue Lagoon area, where he had been remote-jammed. Powell added that the suspects and the vehicle were taken to the Berea SAPS and were charged for being in possession of suspected stolen items, being in possession of car-breaking implements, being in possession of remote jamming devices, and fraud. He also thanked an off-duty SAPS reservist who assisted their team on the scene and the Greenwood Park SAPS for transporting the suspects to the Berea SAPS.