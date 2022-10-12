WATCH: Truck crash leads to gruesome discovery of two bodies believed to have been dumped in mine pit

VIDEO WILL BE ADDED WHEN STORY IS READY Durban — Post-mortems are going to determine the cause of death of two men who were unexpectedly found floating in a mine pit filled with water after a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

In a 45-second video clip shared on social media on Wednesday morning, where what was believed to be a group of men speaking in isiZulu, were at the scene of the crash, one man can be heard saying that the bodies were not people the truck driver had transported, but that he had found them in the water. Another man said: “Perhaps there were a lot of people who were killed and thrown into the water.” A third man explained that “the truck found the deceased in the water… Not that they came from the truck.”

The first man added that the truck driver had survived the crash. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said an accident involving a truck had led to the mysterious recovery of two bodies floating in a mine pit filled with water. Mdhluli said the discovery was made on Wednesday morning, at around 5am, when the truck driver lost control of his truck and plunged into the mine pit, which was filled with water, at Glencore mine near Ogies.

He said police and emergency services were called to the scene. “While police were still busy with investigation, collecting some clues on the scene, they (police) came across a gruesome discovery of two male bodies floating in the mine pit,” Mdhluli said. “The truck driver, who was alone during the accident, was transported to the hospital while police continued with the probe on the recovered bodies, which are yet to be identified. The bodies will be taken for post-mortems to determine the cause of death, whilst their next of kin are traced.”

