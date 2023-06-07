WATCH: uMhlanga sewage leak should be called the ‘ANC river’ – ActionSA

Durban – A huge sewage pipe has burst right in front of the Oyster Box and the Beverly Hills, two of the most upmarket hotels in the Durban area. The stinky, messy leak was discovered on Wednesday morning.

ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said it was shocking that sewage was allowed to flow down the street, straight on to the beach, and yet the beaches remained open, despite the potential danger to the lives of bathers from E.coli. Beesley said the sewage leak should be called the “ANC river”, an ironic reference to the poor service delivery by the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality. Meanwhile, in ward 58, oThongathi, a sewage leak in Inkosi Bhambatha Road resulted in a river of sewage flowing down the road towards the entrance of a nearby clinic, where a large number of patients stood at the gate, breathing in the stench while they waited to be attended to.

ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncwango said the situation was unacceptable “It can’t be that people can be subjected to such kinds of living conditions. We appeal to the municipality to sort out this disaster, with immediate effect.” All over eThekwini, residents have been forced to live with sewage spillages, which have become an everyday occurrence.

In the central business district, shopkeepers have had to deal with burst sewage pipes right in front of their shops, with some complaining that it had resulted in them losing business. Businessman Mahommed Moosa said the burst sewage pipe in front of his corner shop has had a negative impact on his business. “My customers have had to stay away from buying here, because of this mess here on the road pavement.” A resident of Hillview Crescent in Phoenix, Rita Naicker, said: “We have had to live with this stench for more than three months now, and whenever we call eThekwini to report this matter, all they give us are reference numbers, but don’t follow up on their promises.”