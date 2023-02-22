WATCH: Water restored at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital but sewage still flows into uMlazi River

Durban — While water flows through the taps at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi, south of Durban, sewage still flows into the uMlazi River from the sewer siphon that was damaged during the April floods last year. On Wednesday morning, former eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Philani Mavundla went to the sewer siphon.

On his Facebook page, Mavundla said that on January 30, 2023, they were to show the public the situation in uMlazi. He said the sewer siphon was damaged during the floods last year and it goes across the uMlazi river canal. On February 2, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda went to the scene and said that the contractor is on-site and the project will take 9 days to complete.

Mavundla said that on February 13, they returned with ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson councillor Zwakele Mncwango and councillor Imtiaz Syed to check progress. Nothing was done till now. EThekwini MPAC chairperson Thami Xuma inspected the broken sewer pipe near Umlazi's Mega City mall. Photo supplied “They are continuing with lies and making false promises,” Mavundla said. In a video, Mavundla said Wednesday was the fourth time he was at the scene.

“The situation is just as it was on February 2 when the mayor came here and promised the people of eThekwini that within nine days this mess will be cleared. It’s still a mess, It’s still like that,” Mavundla said. He said they were not going to say much but it was for everyone to see that they are told that the beaches are now clean for us to swim. “This sewer is going straight into uMlazi Canal and then the uMlazi Canal goes into the sea and polluting everything,” Mavundla said.

He said the volume of sewage flows out the same way day and night and he did not think it will be fixed any time soon because there is just “no political will”. Meanwhile, in a video, proof that water has been restored at the hospital, a voice-over can be heard saying: “Great news piped water has started flowing to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital since Sunday, February 19. This comes after the completion of the construction of the 400-millimetre diameter steel pipeline. The city's water and sanitation team worked tirelessly on the construction of the pipeline, which required rerouting to avoid damage to the South Coast bridge on Umlazi Canal. “The municipality apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks residents as well as the hospital management for their patience.”

In the video taken in the hospital, a woman can be seen washing her hands with soap and water in a basin. The video footage then moves to the water and sanitation team working on the pipeline. On Sunday, the municipality had issued a statement which said water had started flowing at the hospital.

Communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said piped water started flowing to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital on Sunday, following the completion of the construction of the 400mm diameter steel pipeline. “The City’s Water and Sanitation team worked tirelessly on the construction of the pipeline which required re-routing to avoid damage to the South Coast Bridge on Umlaas Canal,” Khuzwayo said. She said that the construction was done parallel to a temporary line which assisted in supplying water to areas such as Glebelands, Mega City and surrounding areas while the permanent pipeline was being constructed.

“While work to construct the permanent and temporary connection was under way, nearby affected residents and the hospital were supplied with water through tankers,” Khuzwayo said. She said the City apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanked residents for their patience. For more information regarding water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number ‪080 311 1111‬ or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 ‪1483 477‬. Alternatively, email: [email protected]