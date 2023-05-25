Water supply interrupted from oThongathi Waterworks – no power at plant

Durban — No power is reportedly behind an interruption of water supply from the oThongathi Waterworks. The eThekwini Municipality informed residents who receive their water supply from the oThongathi Waterworks that there was an interruption of water supply due to no power at the plant.

“The oThongathi Waterworks was connected to Tongaat Hulett for power supply. Unfortunately, there has been a fire which resulted in power cables being burnt, which has subsequently affected the power supply and operations at the plant,” the municipality said. “The power supply for the plant has now been switched to the Durban electricity supply, however, there is an issue which is preventing any pumps at the waterworks from operating. “Due to no power supply to the pumps, there is no treatment of water and oThongathi Waterworks is off-line. Municipal teams are working to restore full power supply to allow the plant to be fully operational.”

The municipality said affected areas include: • Belvedere Reservoir: Raj Kumar’s Farm, Belvedere area, Flamingo Heights, Watsonia, Belgate Township, Gwala’s Farm, and Informal Area. • Tongaat South Reservoir and Tongaat South Elevated Tower: Watsonia, Buffelsdale, Mithanger, Trurolands, Gandhinagar, Chelmsford Heights, and a small section of the Tongaat CBD.

• Metcalf Reservoir: Metcalf, Gandhi Hill, Tongaat Central, Plein Street, Watson Highway, Brake Village, and the Tongaat CBD. • Emona Reservoir: Emona township, Vanrova, and Gandhi Hill. • Hambanathi Reservoir: Hambanathi Township.

• Jan Roz Reservoir: Wewe area, Maidstone, Fairbreeze, Sand fields, Pringle area, Nordberg Road, and Magwaveni. • Burbreeze Reservoir: Sand fields residential area, Maidstone area, Culls Farm, and Bur Lane. • Mamba Ridge Reservoir: Amanzimnyama Tongaat Hulett’s offices and Walter Reid Road.

The municipality apologised for any inconvenience. For more information on water supply, contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477 or email: [email protected] Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has warned that the viral voice note about a water shutdown is not about eThekwini.

“EThekwini Municipality would like to confirm that a voice note that has gone viral about a water shutdown from Friday to Wednesday, is not from or about eThekwini,” the municipality said on its Facebook page on Wednesday night. “The city has no planned maintenance work this week that would interrupt the water supply for several days.” The municipality said it communicates through its official communication platforms, including social media and not voice notes if there is repair or maintenance work to be done.