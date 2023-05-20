Ways to promote mental well-being in the workplace

Kathrine Bekker-Smith, a certified Heal Your Life and NLP Coach and HR professional, said employee well-being described an individual’s physical, emotional and mental health.

Durban — According to the World Health Organization, 27% of South Africans suffer from depression. It is also estimated that employee absenteeism on account of depression costs the economy approximately R19 billion a year.

It focused on creating a workplace that encouraged and support employees to maintain a balance between work and personal life, as well as feeling safe, respected and supported.

“It also involves providing employees with resources and support to ensure their physical and mental health needs are met. Depression is one of the most prevalent conditions experienced by employees in the workplace,” said Bekker-Smith.

An environment that did not support employees’ emotional well-being had a negative impact on the country as a whole. Therefore, it is imperative that companies invest in their employees’ emotional well-being. To create a positive environment for employees: