Durban - The ANC said it was ready to celebrate it’s 107th birthday with it’s annual January 8 statement rally, which is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban next weekend.

In a statement, the party said it remained committed to realising a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous society. The ANC was founded on January 8, 1912.

With 2019 being an election year, the party said it would use the January 8 celebrations rally to unveil it’s ‘People’s Manifesto’, which seeks to renew the democratic mandate to take South Africa forward, it said.



The ‘People’s Manifesto’ will be launched at the main event at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday, January 12, while the ANC will have programmes at the 11 regions in KZN on January 8 to mark it’s 107th birthday.

“As we go to the polls later this year, South Africans will be called upon to elect a government of their choice both at national and provincial spheres. We go into these elections humbled by the trust South Africans continue to place in the ANC to transform their lives for the better. The road has not been easy and we learnt through our mistakes,” said the ANC in a statement.

The party said its manifesto was borne out of consultations with public and various stakeholders. It said it hoped to fill the 85 000 capacity stadium to capacity, with the surrounding Peoples Park outer lawns to be used as overflow venues.

More than 1 300 busses and trains have been organised to transport people to the stadium from the various parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

“We are confident that we will fill these to capacity,” said the ANC.



And on Sunday, January 13, a voter registration beach party would be held to encourage first time voters to register to vote.

