Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Durban - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday morning that it expected eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to clear her name using legal channels. Gumede was at the Durban Commercial Crime Court before 8 am, where she would be appearing alongside three others in relation to tender fraud within the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) department.

She is expected to formally appear at 9 am.

“I have not formally been informed about comrade Zandile appearing in court today, except through media reports,” ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told African News Agency (ANA) on Tuesday morning.

“However, the ANC respects our judiciary system and expects any of our people accused of anything to follow the available avenues to clear themselves,” said Ntuli.

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) spokesperson, brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, said in an early morning statement: “Three suspects will appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Court today as part the Hawks’ National Clean Audit Task Team (NCATT) investigation at the eThekwini Municipality”.

“The three will face the same charges as the other nine suspects who were arrested two weeks ago on allegations of fraud and corruption in relation to a 2016 R208 million Durban Solid Waste tender where service providers were allegedly paid huge amounts of monies even though they did not render any service.”

The nine suspects who appeared earlier in the month are eThekwini deputy head of strategy and new development Robert Abbu (62), supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo (41), Hlenga Sibisi (43), Mzwandile Dludla (24), Sinthamone Ponnan (55), Sithulele Mkhize (38), Bongani Dlomo (53) and Prabagaram Pariah (61).

"As indicated previously, the attendance of all those who played a role in the alleged offences, shall be secured before court where the allegations shall be tested," said DPCI national head Godfrey Lebeya in the same statement.



- African News Agency (ANA)