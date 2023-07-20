‘We have been robbed of his exceptional skills, talent’ – eThekwini mayor on death of Independent Media photojournalist

Durban – eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has described Independent Media photojournalist Bongani Mbatha as hard-working and professional. Mbatha was shot dead at his home on Tuesday night.

Kaunda expressed his sadness at Mbatha’s death. “We were deeply saddened to learn about Bongani’s death, and we call upon the police to speed up the investigation and find the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Kaunda said. Kaunda described Mbatha as a committed and hard-working photographer who displayed a high level of professionalism, saying “we have been robbed of his exceptional skills and talent”.

Kaunda conveyed his condolences to Mbatha’s family, colleagues and friends. “Our thoughts are with the Mbatha family during this time of bereavement,” he said. Meanwhile, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini paid homage to Mbatha.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Office of the King described Mbatha as a “very talented yet humble photographer from Independent Media”. Mbatha documented the reburial of King Misuzulu’s grandmother in 2011 and the unveiling of her tombstone in 2017. “Mr Mbatha will be remembered for his extraordinary talent that enabled him to capture the reburial of Queen Thomozile Jezangani Ndwandwe, the mother of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, in 2011,” the Office of the King said.

It said that Mbatha was one of the leading photographers during the unveiling of the Cato Manor Museum, which includes the grave of Queen Thomozile. “Fast-forward to 2022, Mr Mbatha captured the reigning King Misuzulu KaZwelithini paying his respect to his late grandmother, Queen Thomozile Jezangani Ndwandwe.” The Office of the King said Mbatha had a lot to offer but sadly his life had been cut short. However, he left behind an excellent catalogue of Zulu heritage that would serve as an inspiration to many up-and-coming photographers.