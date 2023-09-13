Durban — The Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation prays that those who loved Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be allowed the space to deal with their grief. This after some have tried to taint Buthelezi by bringing back the conflict of the apartheid era.

The foundation’s spokesperson, Reverend Keith Musa Zondi, started by thanking the nation and their international friends for the outpouring of tributes and condolences since Buthelezi’s death. Buthelezi, the founder and former president of the IFP and Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, died on Saturday at his home at KwaPhindangene. He said they have been blessed by the many kind words expressing admiration and gratitude for the life’s work of South Africa’s great statesman and it was fitting that his legacy be honoured in this sad moment.

Zondi said they note the parallel narrative that has arisen, which seeks to denigrate the honourable legacy of Prince Buthelezi, reviving “the long-discredited propaganda of our country’s difficult past”. “It is grossly inappropriate for those with narrow and selfish agendas to divert the grief of a nation into pain and anger at this time. It is unspeakably evil to open a wound that has never healed, before His Excellency has even been laid to rest, and is deeply disrespectful to the family, the Buthelezi clan, His Majesty the King and the Zulu Nation,” Zondi said. He said that as the custodian of the prince’s legacy, the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation would respond at the appropriate time “to ensure that the truth once again takes precedence”.

“But for now, we pray that all those who loved Prince Buthelezi will be allowed the space to deal with our grief,” Zondi said. “We cannot be drawn into the painful spiral of hatred of a few individuals shouting from the sidelines when the wide respect and high regard expressed by so many leaders throughout Africa and beyond our continent speaks for itself. Prince Buthelezi’s legacy will endure far beyond this moment. “There will be time, after mourning, to educate the few who still cling to old lies to justify their own actions,” he said.

"We call on all those who have been distressed and hurt by these individuals to leave it in the hands of God and history, for both will vindicate Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi." Prince Buthelezi's national memorial service is currently under way in Ulundi.