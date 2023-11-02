We will arrest anyone found in possession of registered artefacts without authorisation – SANDF

Durban – The SANDF says anyone found in possession of registered SANDF artefacts will be arrested and charged according to the Defence Act No 42 of 2002, section 104 (5) and (6). This comes after a video trending on social media showed a foreign national sewing or preparing what looks like the SANDF uniform. The people in the video are speaking a foreign language.

The Defence Act stipulates that: “Any person who, without authority, possesses or wears prescribed uniforms, distinctive marks or crests, or performs any prohibited act while wearing such uniform or with such uniform, distinctive marks or crests, is guilty of an offence…” The offender faces a fine or up to 5 years imprisonment. The SANDF said it had noted the video with concern. “It can be confirmed that the person in the clip is not authorised to be in possession of defence force patented material nor is he a representative of the SANDF in any way, shape or form,” it said. The SANDF warned members of the public, including clothing manufacturers and producers of cloth materials not to use, sell or repurpose any SANDF material including camouflage unless registered and authorised to do so.