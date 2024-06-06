Westville Griffins fly high in celebration of their birthday

Durban — Despite their visitors having the last laugh, Westville Griffins enjoyed a successful flight and celebrated their Reunion Day in style. The hosts engaged with Northwood Knights across 20 rugby fixtures and 14 hockey fixtures.

The Griffins won 12 rugby games, losing six and drawing two. The hockey ties were much closer as the Griffins won five, drew six and lost three. First XV rugby coach Njabulo Zulu shared a summary of his side’s narrow 27-30 loss. “I thought Northwood started like a house on fire and was incredible. They played with great width, kicked well and had multiple attacking variations. We couldn’t stop them at first.

“We didn’t start great and it felt like we were struggling to breathe. Once we started to attack and enter their half, we finally caught our breath and scored a wonderful try. At 17-0 down, I was quite worried and hoped the boys wouldn’t lose faith in their ability because we are a team that can score tries. Our defence wasn’t too good as we were narrow and our collisions weren’t dominant,” said Zulu. He said things improved when they addressed these issues in the second half. Zulu said that overall he was pleased with Reunion Day and the 14A team’s 24-0 win. He added: “Special mention goes to the under 16s – they have grown so much as a group as they didn’t win many games. I am excited to see how they grow.

“Reunion Day was wonderful. Being an old boy myself, I was celebrating my 20-year reunion and it was great to catch up with everyone. It was a special opportunity to represent my class on this special day as head coach.” He said the school’s rugby programme has given rugby a professional feel. “One thing that hasn’t changed is the heart of the Griffin, the love and camaraderie and the brotherhood. If anything, days like these remind us that we’re a part of this one family and special badge,” Zulu said.

Grant Durose, WBHS head of business, shared a history of the school: “Westville Boys’ High School has a history dating back to the mid-1800s when German immigrants began teaching children in a small structure in Durban. “Over time, the school evolved from a private farm school for small children to an established primary school by 1935. “In 1955, the first Grade 9 class marked the beginning of high school education at the institution. The high school classes were officially separated in 1961, coinciding with the completion of Westville Girls’ High School. This division paved the way for Westville Boys’ High School to flourish as an independent institution,” Durose said.

“The school underwent significant developments, expanding its facilities and amenities over the years. In 1991, it was awarded Model B status, allowing for the admission of students of all races. Subsequent changes to Model C status enabled greater stakeholder involvement in the school’s development,” he explained. “Since then, Westville Boys’ High School has become a beacon of academic excellence, consistently producing top-performing students in the province and beyond. The school’s balanced approach to education is evident in the diverse achievements of its alumni, spanning sports, arts, academics and music.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.