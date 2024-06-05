Westville Griffins set to fly in provincial colours

Durban — Westville Griffins first XV captain Chris Cloete was among three to be selected for the U18A Sharks Craven Week side. The announcement was made recently and the KwaZulu-Natal Schools capping ceremony took place at Hollywoodbets Kings Park. Cloete, who plays flanker, said that he was very relieved and felt really lucky as he was among a huge group of talented boys and was thankful to be chosen after that.

He also shared that this was not his first provincial selection. “This has not been my first provincial selection as I have been fortunate to have played for the Sharks U12s, U13s, the U16A Grant Khomo side, the U17A Academy Week, and now U18A Craven Week.” Westville Griffin & first XV captain Chris Cloete, on the attack. | Supplied Cloete said it felt amazing knowing that he would be joined by some of his teammates on tour and representing the province. He hopes that they carry their school chemistry on to the field while wearing their Sharks colours.

“Going into our Old Boys Day, it does give me confidence in my own abilities, but my school and badge for Old Boys Day is what motivates me the most as I want to make my school and community proud one last time,” he said. The flanker shared that his favourite rugby player was fellow flanker, Springbok captain and two-time World Cup winner Siya Kolisi. “He is my favourite player, not only because we play the same position, but because of his amazing leadership skills and resilience as a captain. I hope to follow his image and lead wherever I can in the future.”

Outside rugby, Cloete is a Los Angeles Lakers fan and loves watching basketball. He's also a major sushi fan. Speaking on his philosophy, Cloete concluded: "I am a Christian and have been following Christianity my whole life and I use my rugby to honour it as well." Westville Griffin & first XV captain Chris Cloete, is one of three U18A Craven Week representatives from Westville Boys High School. The squad was announced recently. | Supplied