Westville homeowner killed in violent home invasion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A Westville home owner has been stabbed and killed during a home invasion on Tuesday. Paramedics and police were called to the home on Roger Sishi Road shortly after 5am. Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic said that a father and son were attacked during the home invasion and were treated by paramedics at the scene. “Just after 5.20am paramedics were called to an alleged home invasion which had occurred on Roger Sishi Road in the Westville North area near the M19. On arrival paramedics found three occupants of the house had sustained various injuries. A male believed to be in his 50’s had sustained critical stab wound and was stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before the man went into cardiac arrest. Despite paramedics and doctors attempts at hospital, the patient succumbed to his injuries,” he said. The two other residents at the house sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, Jamieson said.

Police detectives were at the home and were piecing together the sequence of events.

No arrests had been made.

The KZN police media unit had not responded to question from the Daily News at the time of publishing.

The incident comes just weeks after a Westville homeowner shot and killed two home robbers and wounded a third during a gunfight.

The incident occurred three weeks ago on Grace Avenue when when four robbers stormed the man’s home.

The quick-thinking home owner was able to stave off the attack with his gun. A fourth suspect managed to get away.

Daily News