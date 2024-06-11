Westville man knocked over while cheering on Comrades runners

Durban — The excitement of cheering on Comrades Marathon runners passing by ended in tears for a Westville family whose member was knocked down by a car. The accident that left Adith Inderjeet from Dawncliffe Road lying in ICU, happened on Sunday morning.

He was returning home from cheering on the runners who had passed the M13 bridge near Dawncliffe Road which is next to his house, but a vehicle that hit him did not stop and instead sped off. Speaking on behalf of the family, Wynand Laatz, who is an investigating officer for Mobi Claw 911 security company, said the family and his company were appealing to any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward to help identify the driver of the white 4x4 double-cab bakkie which was involved in the hit-and-run. Laatz said the accident happened at approximately 7.55am on Sunday during the Comrades Marathon on Dawncliffe Road, Westville. The victim was returning home after watching the Comrade runners pass the M13 bridge.

“Tragically, he was struck by a White 4x4 double-cab bakkie, which sped off without stopping. “The vehicle was seen travelling at high speed, making a U-turn near the bridge under construction, and then driving recklessly back to Lancaster Terrace, leaving the victim with serious injuries in the head; alone without help,” said Laatz. The accident was reported at Westville police station for investigation but police had not confirmed the accident at the time of publication.

“Adith Inderjeet is seriously injured with brain bleeding and is currently in ICU at Westville Hospital for at least the next 11 days. “ADT and Mobi Claw are reviewing CCTV footage to aid in the investigation. “Someone in the Dawncliffe or greater Westville area must have information about the driver or the vehicle involved. “Any details, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping the investigation and ensuring justice for Adith Inderjeet,” said Laatz.

More than 20 000 runners participated in this year’s Comrades Marathon.Pictures: Shelley Kjonstad/Independent Newspapers KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Westville were investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following an incident in which a pedestrian was allegedly knocked by a vehicle on M13 in Westville on Sunday. Every year, residents living along the annual marathon routes line the roads to cheer the runners when passing by. Some families leave their homes in the early hours of the morning to set up tents along the marathon routes to cheer and support the runners who are friends and relatives.

This year's race – an up-run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg – was won by Piet Wiersma from the Netherlands in the men's category, while Gerda Steyn from the Free State kept the South African flag flying by winning the women's category. More than 20 000 athletes participated in this year's edition. The race always boosts the hospitality sector through accommodation bookings with both eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities saying they recorded high bookings.