Wet weather: Durban motorists asked to be cautious on roads

Durban - With the severe rainy conditions, Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics have fielded and assisted at many multi vehicle collisions during these last two days of consistent rain. “Areas of high concern have been Fields Hill, the N2 from the NPC Chatsworth side, right up to the north Sibaya side. With continuous rain there have been many reports of localised water puddles, large puddles forming all over Durban and surrounds. We would like to urge all motorists to please take care during these adverse weather conditions,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson today.

He also urged motorists to leave earlier for their intended destinations and to increase following distance. “This is so that if ever something should happen in front of you, you are able to stop before colliding into the scene. Please ensure that your vehicle maintenance is in good order, tyres have good tread to avoid sliding or aquaplaning when you do hit a puddle. “Ensure windscreen wipers are in good condition, keep your headlights on and reduce from the normal speed limit as we are seeing a lot of incidents where vehicles are colliding into each other even below the speed limits due to wet conditions and unroadworthy vehicles. The rain is set for the rest of today and we have had multiple collisions already.”

ALS paramedics plea of caution to motorists comes as KZN police were investigating three culpable homicides following a crash yesterday, on the N11 Newcastle. Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Glencoe SAPS was investigating the matter. “A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Glencoe SAPS. It is alleged that this morning at 7.30, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith. Three people died, two sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention,” Gwala said.

A week ago one person died on N11 heading towards Newcastle in a crash involving a light motor vehicle and a van. ONE person died on the N11 heading towards Newcastle in a crash involving a light motor vehicle and a van. In April, on the N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith, three adults and a child died in a crash Meanwhile Emer-G-Med paramedics earlier this morning responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on the M41 westbound just after the N2.