Whale enthusiasts wallow in success of Bluff festival

Durban — Over 7 000 attendees were enthralled by mother nature during the Welcoming of the Whale Festival last week. Hosted by the Soul of South Durban Community Tourism Association (Sodurba), the festival, in its seventh edition, aimed at addressing marine conservation and whale education.

The event took place at Foreshore Drive on the Bluff. Westville Girls High School Marimba Band. Picture: Mnqobi Zuma Sodurba chairperson, Helga du Preez, expressed her joy following the success of the festival. She said this year’s festival was made possible by the perfect venue selection, allowing for a vibrant showcase of educational stalls, local crafts, the Durban Ricksha Bus, local businesses, delicious food and the beauty of the KZN whale coast line.

Du Preez said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to Durban Tourism for its pivotal role in making this event possible and for their unwavering support over the years. The eThekwini Municipality departments also deserve special thanks for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the smooth execution of this significant event.” Whale enthusiasts learn of whale habitats at the festival. | Mnqobi Zuma She said that the non-profit organisation Wildtrust was an exceptional educational partner this year, contributing immensely to the event’s success. Du Preez thanked the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa for its engaging rocky shore walk and beach clean-up, as it saw full attendance and emphasised the community’s commitment to marine conservation.

She thanked Dr Deborah Robertson-Anderson from Bay Action Network Alliance as she captivated attendees with her insights on whales and human culture, highlighting the shared responsibility towards marine conservation. "Special mention goes to Peter Froude and Emil Unger for their guided tour of the old whaling station – a highlight," Du Preez said. Patrons enjoy the Welcoming of the Whale Festival on the Bluff. | Mnqobi Zuma