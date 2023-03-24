What are we paying rates for? – angry Phoenix residents

Durban — Angry Phoenix residents said they had watched in dismay as the degradation of the township continued because of poor service delivery, which they alleged was not consistent with the rates they pay to the council. Phoenix Civic Movement (PCM) leader Vivian Pillay said they had recently paid a visit to the Phoenix Parks Department, only to find workers loitering around at the depot, long after their morning shift had begun.

Pillay said the parks department was bloated with staff who had no tools to perform their daily work. It is alleged that the parks manager, who was present at the meeting, refused to meet the angry community members. Pillay said the organisation was filling in the void left by the councillors who were failing their mandate to represent the grievances, hopes and aspirations of the residents of the township.

“In his speech, the president alluded to the fact that failing to provide service delivery is a violation of human rights,” Pillay said. Last week the PCM delegation met the mayoral committee and had a preliminary discussion on service delivery. After the engagement, Pillay said: “We will continue to engage with the eThekwini municipality to ensure that service delivery is consistent.”

Pillay said the Parks, Leisure and Cemetery department has failed to maintain the cutting of verges, play lots and open spaces consistently. “Residents are fed up with the councillors and ward committee members, and are collectively paying to have their verges and play lots cleaned.” This was after the PCM last week convened a meeting with the City to address the problems affecting Phoenix.

In his response, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The City is doing its best to cut grass in every corner of the city. However, we have experienced several incidents where our employees have been held at gun point, and their cellphones and municipal equipment stolen. “This unceasing, unlawful conduct is impeding on the city to discharge this important responsibility. We are therefore appealing to members of the community to protect our employees when they are working in their communities. Failure would result in the City being unable to do its work consistently.

“As a result, it would be remiss of us not to apologise to our residents that are bearing the brunt of these unfortunate incidents.” Mayisela added that the Phoenix branch has several staff vacancies that it was in the process of filling. On the issue of staff members loitering around, it should be noted that the shift hours are 7.30am to 4pm, Mayisela said.

“Perhaps staff were getting ready for site at that time. The shift needs to be prepared for, including calibration of equipment, fuelling of equipment and loading vehicles further work.” It was necessary to make appointments for meetings with management. It should not be necessary for the public to maintain the verges, Mayisela added. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995