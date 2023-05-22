What you need to know about thyroid disease

Durban — As World Thyroid Day is approaching, a specialist surgeon with an interest in breast and thyroid health management, Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, shares causes and treatment of it. The thyroid is a small gland located at the base of the neck and is part of our endocrine system ‒ the glands that produce hormones to regulate our metabolism, growth and development, as well as our tissue function, sexual function, reproduction, sleep, and even our mood.

“The thyroid, small as it is, is a crucial gland. It affects, directly or indirectly, almost every function in our bodies: our temperature, our digestive system and mental development. While thyroid dysfunction is fairly common, diseases of the thyroid such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are rarely cancerous and can usually be well-managed,” said Dr Apffelstaedt. On the other hand, he said while thyroid cancer has a low incidence within the general population, it is still one of the more common cancers. “Fortunately, with early detection there is a high survival rate, ,” he said, adding that just like many cancers, thyroid cancer can have a genetic component. People with a family history of thyroid cancer, especially medullary thyroid cancer or a pheochromocytoma tumour, may have higher chances of developing thyroid cancer. As in the case of breast cancer, a genetic test can be advised to determine if the patient carries genes that increase the potential risk of having the disease.

He said symptoms vary; however, some of the symptoms can be fairly generic and include: ∎ The appearance of a lump in the neck. ∎ Pain in the neck and throat.

∎ Swollen lymph nodes. ∎ A persistent cough not linked to a cold. ∎ Difficulty breathing.

∎ Pain and difficulty swallowing. ∎ The appearance of a lump or growth in the neck. ∎ Constant voice changes and hoarseness.

“The signs and symptoms are not always closely related to thyroid cancer, but if they are present, medical advice is recommended. Thyroid ultrasounds can often find changes in the thyroid, but this test is not recommended as a screening test for thyroid cancer unless a person is at increased risk, such as because of a family history,” explained Apffelstaedt He said patients are often diagnosed when seeing a doctor for a lump or swelling in the neck, or the cancer can be diagnosed following a blood test or an ultrasound for another health issue. Moreover, he said the choice of treatment depends on the type of thyroid cancer, the size of the cancer, the patient’s age and whether the cancer has spread to lymph nodes or other organs.