‘Where are KZN police reservists?’ - IFP

Durban — With KwaZulu-Natal being battered by violent crime, including mass killings, the IFP in the legislature has demanded the whereabouts of 100 royal reservists that were to be trained in Ulundi two years ago. The launch, which took place in December 2020, was attended by both Police Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner at the time, Khehla Sitole, as well as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, but since then there has been no mention of the recruits.

During the launch, police had announced that the unit members were going to be deployed in areas under traditional leaders to assist in crime fighting. Sitole had said the programme was part of the turnaround strategy by police to build better working relationships between police and rural communities. The IFP spokesperson on safety and security, Blessed Gwala, called on MEC for Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to provide answers about the whereabouts of the unit, which he said was launched in 2020 with much fanfare.

Gwala said the province had become a “slaughterhouse”, with people being victimised daily by criminals, adding that in the past, people had been led to believe that programmes such as the Royal Reserve Police Service and the community-based mounted units would work in unison with traditional leaders to fight crime and protect the farming community while improving relations between the police and rural communities. “We have been kept in the dark since this programme was launched in 2020. We have not heard in our meetings whether it is still operational or not. “Where are those royal reservists? Where are they stationed? How much has been spent on them so far, if they are still active?” Gwala said.

He said public funds have been spent on what appears to be a futile exercise. Gwala added that crime was rampant, and criminals were running the province with impunity. “They are not afraid of the police or the laws of the country,’’ read the IFP statement.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police were preparing a response to the KZN legislature. In crime statistics that were released by police on Tuesday, the province again came out on top for the number of murders recorded. The province also recorded the highest number of mass murder cases. Again, the uMlazi, Inanda, Plessislaer, as well as KwaMashu areas were among the top 30 for murders. Pietermaritzburg alone has recently recorded 20 mass deaths in two separate incidents.