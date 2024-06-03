Who will be the next KZN premier?

Durban — As the ANC’s 20-year reign came crashing down in KwaZulu-Natal after the spectacular rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), many names are being punted for the plum premiership position. Among them is that of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, who leads the MKP.

Against the odds, Zuma’s MKP, formed in September last year, stunned many critics and naysayers after mustering a whopping 45% of votes in KwaZulu-Natal in the elections. Duduzile was seen criss-crossing the country with her father, wooing voters. Despite being the majority party in KZN, MKP fell short of an outright majority by just 6%, which would have paved the way for it to formulate a government without smaller parties. A senior MKP leader in KZN said on Sunday that the party would meet on Tuesday to map out the way forward.

“Many names are put forward but we’ll have to come up with one name. I have heard some people mentioning her (Duduzile’s) name,” said the leader, who did not want to be named. The incoming provincial government will preside over a R150 billion provincial budget to cater for the more than 12 million provincial residents. Additionally, it will appoint 11 members of the provincial executive council (MECs), a privilege enjoyed by the ANC in KZN for 20 years since toppling the IFP in 2004.

The MKP is currently locked in a battle with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over alleged vote-rigging in KZN and elsewhere. Nationally, the MKP bagged 14.5% of the vote, securing it about 56 seats in the 400-member National Assembly. Its strongest power base is KZN, where it attained 45% of the vote.