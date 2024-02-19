Why eThekwini postponed pipeline valve repairs

Durban — The planned shutdown of the northern aqueduct pipeline to increase water flow to eThekwini Municipality northern areas has been postponed indefinitely. The shutdown was scheduled for Tuesday. The northern areas of eThekwini have been experiencing water supply problems for several months. To address the water supply disruptions, the municipality has been implementing various interventions to improve the performance of the old northern aqueduct. These interventions include reducing leaks and replacing defective air valves.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana confirmed that the planned shutdown has been postponed until further notice. “This comes after extensive assessments were conducted by the City’s Water and Sanitation technical teams. The new date for the planned shutdown will be communicated. We urge the community to continue using water sparingly.The Municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused,” Sisilana said. Verulam Water Crisis Committee spokesperson Roshan Lil-Ruthan said he had received a message from the office of the Department of Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu saying: “The shutdown has been postponed until further notice.”

In several community meetings held in Phoenix and Verulam the municipality had promised to have the water supply to taps in order by February 15. Residents are still without a regular water supply. The shutdown of the pipeline that carries water from Durban Heights Treatment Works to the areas in the north would have resulted in interruption of water supply while work is being undertaken. According to the municipality, this is part of ongoing work that the municipality has undertaken on the northern aqueduct to ensure efficiency of water flow and to increase pressure within the pipeline.

The municipality stated that a larger part of work has been completed. This includes repairing leaks and replacement of air valves in other sections of the pipeline. However, the outstanding valves require modification to fit into the network, which also requires a shut down. Affected areas include: • Phoenix 1 Lower-Level Reservoir: Mount Edgecombe Hospital, Mount Edgecombe Estate, Broadlands, Southgate, Stonebridge and Clayfield.

• Phoenix 1 Higher Level Reservoir: Bishop gate road, Pillargate place, Landsgate Place, Rise gate place, and Rest Gate Road. • Phoenix 2 Higher Level and Lower-Level Reservoirs: Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southberry, Eastbury, Groove End, Sastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview, and Grove End area. • Phoenix 3 to 6 Reservoirs: Phoenix Industrial Park, Whetfern, Whetstone, Triplen Circle, Westham, Trenance Manor, Ghandi Settlement, Lenham, Fernham, Brookdale Whetstone, Bhambayi, Amoati, Woodview, Cornubia, Ottawa, Palmview, Trenance Park, Simunye Avenue, Corobrick Industrial Area, Eleka Road, Mount Moriah Drive, Zwela Street, Mela street, Zinza Place, Rainbow Street, Umkhutu Place.

• Aloes Lower-Level Reservoir: Avoca hills, Corovoca, Khabazela, Duffs Road, Quarry Heights. • Aloes Higher Level Reservoir: Court Town Place, Pomegranate Road, Avocado grove, Tiger Lily Place, Quartz Place, Street 128844, Shale Place, Sandstone Road, Ridge Place, Whinstone Grove, Centre Place, Forest close, Street 128845, Street 120847, Street 120848, Street 120851, Street 12052. • Sea Cow Lake Reservoir : Sea Cow Lake, Parlock, Springfield Industrial, Riverside, Kenville, Newlands East.

• Tafuleni Reservoir & Tower: Amaoti, Ngoqokazi area. • Mountview Reservoir: Mountview Area, Brindhavan, Southridge, Glenhaven, Parkgate, Rietriver. • Trenance 1 Reservoir: Dawncrest, Oaklands, Surya Heights, Sanna Township, Rietriver, Mountview, Parkgate, Trenance Old Phase.

• Trenance 3 Reservoir & a Tower: Amoati, Trenance Park New and Old Phase, Redcliffe, Buffelsdraai, Groenburg Estate, Tea Estate, Valley View, Madrona Drive, Bottlebrush, Celtic, Cottonwood. • Newlands 1 to 4 Reservoirs: Castlehill, B5, Westridge, Rive Dene, Newland West, Earslfield, Briardale, Hillgrove, Briardale, Newlands East, Fosa Hospital area, Newlands East, V.N. Naik, Riverhorse Valley, Ethekwini Hospital, Riverdene, Westrich. • KwaMashu 1 to 3 Reservoirs: KwaMashu Section K, J, L, M, N, F, G, H, B5, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, Siyanda, L, N, Ntuzuma F.

• Ntuzuma 2 Reservoir: Main command reservoir to supply Ntuzuma Reservoir 3,4, 5 and 7 • Ntuzuma 3 to 7 Reservoirs: Inanda A, B and C, Ntuzuma A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, Bester Areas, Soweto, Inanda Newtown A, Lindelani A Section, , Inanda Glebe, Amachobeni, Ohlanga Phase 1 & 2, Langalebale, Dube Village, Tambo Plaza, Stop 8, Amoatna reservoir, Etufuleni reservoir, Richmond Farm. • Amoatana Reservoir: uMzinyathi, Amatikwe, Stop 8, Nkakeni Reservoir, Senzokhule reservoir, Kwasilwane reservoir.

• Cornubia Reservoir: Cornubia residential and industrial area. • Virginia Reservoir and Tower: Glen Anil, Glen Hills, Umhlanga Rocks Drive. Umgeni Park, Blackburn Road. • Sunningdale Reservoir and Tower North: Sunningdale, La Lucia, Glenashley, Glen Anil, Somerset Park, Umhlanga, La Lucia Ridge.

• Durban North Reservoir Higher Level: Redhill, Durban North area, Beachway, Umgeni Park, Athlone, Japanese Garden, Riverside. • Durban North Reservoir Lower-Level: Beachway, Riverside. • Umhlanga North and South Reservoirs: Umhlanga CBD and La Lucia.

• Umhlanga 2 and 2A Reservoir: Umhlanga area, Umhlanga Ridge, Ilala Ridge, Hawaan Forest, Umhlanga Manors, Westridge, Blackburn. • Effingham Reservoir: Avoca, Effingham, Glenhills, Glen Anil, North Coast Road, Redhill, Greenwood Park. On the eThekwini Municipality Facebook page, Khanyie Ngcobo Fuze said: “We have no water here in Molweni and they not sending water tanks at all I have a bottle fed child and the little water I had is finished and they don't even send a warning.”