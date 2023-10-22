Why is the ANCWL quiet on the ICC R5m saga? - Reddy

Durban — African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader Visvin Reddy has questioned the silence of the ANC Women’s League on the R5 million agreement allegations between eThekwini Municipality and its entity, the Durban International Convention Centre. It is alleged that the City and the Durban ICC signed a memorandum of understanding that the City would carry the expenses for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial ANCWL conference which took place in August.

It is not clear on what basis the City allegedly agreed to foot a political party’s bill, but opposition parties, especially ActionSA, are piling pressure on both the entity and the City to provide answers on the allegations. Reddy said it was strange that since the matter became a subject of discussion as well as extensive media coverage neither the ANCWL or the ANC had seen it necessary to comment or say a word about the issue. “The deafening silence of the structure that is at the centre of the whole scandal has not said a word. Why? Is it because it knows the truth?” asked Reddy.

It is alleged that the eThekwini Municipality had booked the venue for the Women's Month celebrations which never took place. Instead the ANCWL conference used the same venue on the same day the City had booked the venue. Later it emerged that despite not holding the event, the City, however, signed a memorandum committing itself that it would pay for the ANCWL event. ActionSA, which has been vocal on the matter, even claimed to possess the MoU which was said to have been signed by Sipho Cele who is one of the deputy city managers.

The ANCWL’s comment will be added once received. Last week, the City said the matter was being investigated by its investigating arm, the City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU). On Thursday, ActionSA led by its provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango and several ratepayers bodies picketed outside the Durban ICC demanding answers on the matter.