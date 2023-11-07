Wife, friend on trial for husband’s murder

Durban – The trial into the murder of a Newlands East man who was allegedly killed by his wife, her lesbian lover and her friend is being heard in the Durban High Court. The trial into the murder of Mark Buttle began on Monday and is scheduled to be heard for the rest of month.

Buttle’s wife, Analidia Dias Bella Dosantos, and her friend, Charmaine Margaret Khumalo, are in the dock without Dosantos’s alleged lover, Teagan Allison Brown, who died in July. The three are alleged to have hatched and executed a plan to kill Dosantos’s husband to cash in on an insurance policy. In addition, Dosantos, 41, was alleged to have been having an affair with Brown, 25. Buttle was allegedly stabbed by the three women while in his car on February 25, 2018. This was after he had allegedly been lured to the scene by Dosantos under the pretext of working through their marital issues.

It’s alleged that Dosantos moved out of the couple’s home in 2017 as her marriage was on the rocks and she was having an affair with Brown, whom she moved in with. The State alleges that Buttle had acquired life insurance policies to which Dosantos was the beneficiary and that she had allegedly been aware of at least one. The two lovers are alleged to have plotted to kill Buttle so that Dosantos could collect his life insurance policy.

In January, 2018 Dosantos allegedly moved back in with her husband and Brown moved into another home next door to Khumalo, whom she allegedly knew. The State alleges that the women conspired with someone named Sibusiso to execute their plan. Not long after the alleged plan was hatched, on the evening of February 25, Buttle was stabbed multiple times in his neck, allegedly by Dosantos, Brown, and Khumalo, 45, while in his parked vehicle in an open area in Ferndale.

In addition to the murder charge, Dosantos and Khumalo face charges of theft and defeating the administration of justice. The State alleges that on February 26, 2018, a false report was made that Buttle and Dosantos had been victims of a hijacking.