Wife, hit man behind murder of police officer sentenced

Durban – A wife and hit man were recently heavily sentenced by the high court. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said that on Tuesday, July 25, the Mtunzini High Court sentenced Nelisiwe Cebisile Magwaza, 30, and Bafana Biyela, 45, for the murder of Warrant Officer Phiwayinkosi Magwaza, 51, who was stationed at Melmoth SAPS in August 2020.

“Biyela was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 15 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm as well as ammunition,” Nxumalo said. “The wife, Nelisiwe, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder and three years for defeating the ends of justice. “Sentences will run concurrently.”

Nxumalo said that on August 27, 2020, Warrant Officer Magwaza was in his home at KwaMagwaza Reserve in Melmoth when unknown gunmen entered it and assaulted, shot and killed him. They also robbed him of his service firearm and fled. The Hawks’ investigation led to the arrest of the wife and the hit man. She said that Richards Bay-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigators in collaboration with Melmoth police arrested Nelisiwe. Biyela was arrested in KwaMashu hostel where he was found in possession of Warrant Officer Magwaza’s service firearm. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Madadeni High Court convicted and sentenced 36-year-old Simphiwe Wellington Mhlungu to 30 years imprisonment on Friday, July 21, for killing Sergeant Protas Siphiwe Mazibuko, 43.

In December 2021, Mazibuko, who was part of the Ladysmith K9 Unit, was driving his vehicle to his home when he was bumped from behind by an unknown vehicle. He alighted to check what had transpired and was shot dead. His service firearm was taken. Mhlungu was sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for murder, 10 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and five years imprisonment for theft of a firearm.