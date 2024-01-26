Wildlife lover appointed as new animal curator at Crocworld Conservation Centre

Durban — The Crocworld Conservation Centre on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has welcomed a new animal curator to its conservation team. Busani Mthiyane, 28, by encouraging a personal connection with the natural world through his passion and enthusiasm, inspires those around him to become conservation advocates themselves.

Crocworld will now benefit from this dynamic individual with his new appointment as the centre’s animal curator. Crocworld manager James Wittstock said they were excited to be working with Mthiyane. “In addition to his daily duties, Busani will be involved in several Crocworld’s ongoing projects and upgrades, including the successful breeding programme of vultures and American alligators. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a fresh approach that will benefit the centre going forward,” Wittstock said.

Mthiyane hails from Nkandla in northern KZN. “Crocworld was looking for someone to manage employees and that is the kind of responsibility for which I am ready. Beyond which, I absolutely love wildlife and working with animals!” Mthiyane exclaimed. In 2020, he completed his Advanced Diploma in Nature Conservation at the Mangosuthu University of Technology. He also did a short course in Environmental Law and Environmental Management Legal Enforcement through Unisa. He is currently studying towards a BSc Honours in Environmental Management through the same institution.

For the past five years, Mthiyane worked at the National Zoological Garden in Tshwane while studying. He attended to animal care and feeding, animal capture and breeding, environmental enrichment, conservation administration and stakeholder relations among many other duties. “While I will miss the supportive Reptile Park team and all the animals under my care - especially the two Komodo dragons, Indie and Herman - I’m looking forward to more of a leadership role at Crocworld and getting to know the team and animals this side,” Mthiyane said. “I’m also excited to inspire others to be proactive in wildlife conservation by exposing them to the beauty, diversity, and wonders of the natural world. I want to help visitors understand the interdependence and balance of nature and how human actions affect this through our awareness programmes.”

Those who visit Crocworld will see Mthiyane during his daily animal talks and demonstrations, crocodile feeds and snake interactions. Behind the scenes, he will be attending to animal husbandry, enclosure management, safety compliance, staff management and more. When not working at Crocworld or relaxing at his home in Amandawe Mission, Mthiyane enjoys reading journals, keeping active at the gym or playing a friendly game of soccer with his friends.