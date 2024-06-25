Winter school to safeguard and teach pupils

Durban — In an effort to encourage pupils to learn during the June holidays and safeguard them from social ills in Ntuzuma, Nomathemba Sibiya, who is a Sila Foundation representative, said the foundation’s annual Winter School Programme is now in its third year. The programme was taking place at Sondelani Primary School in Ntuzuma E, but participants come from different schools across the township and nearby areas. The purpose of the three-week programme is to keep children and youth safe during the school holidays and assist those with learning difficulties, while promoting social cohesion and gender equality, she said.

Sila Foundation Winter School at Sondelani Full service schools in Ntuzuma E. Picture: Supplied “Through the programme, we hope to encourage studying and keep learners safe from different social ills in their communities.” She said this programme is the project of the Ntuzuma Sondelani Support Centre. Girls and boys participate in activities, and the foundation conducted literacy, artistic workshops and awareness on social ills (drugs and substance abuse school and home-based violence and bullying), she said.

“The total number of participating pupils were 56 children aged from 2 to 17 years.” New KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: “I encourage our class of 2024 matric candidates to take advantage of the department’s winter classes and the Boot Camps. Study, focus and make the KZN Education Department number one in South Africa.” On Tuesday (today), the MEC is set to visit the Intuthuko Special School Boot Camp in KwaHlabisa where some pupils had stomach pains and diarrhoea in what was alleged to be food poisoning.