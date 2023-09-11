Witness denies ‘home address’ in taxi boss murder trial

Durban — A man accused of killing taxi boss Dustin Pillay of Shakaskraal, north of Durban under the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association, denied living at KwaMashu Quarry Heights where the State witnesses said he and Pillay used to hang out. Pillay was shot and killed in September 2019.

Thokozani “Ndayi” Mthethwa from KwaNongoma told the Durban High Court that he never resided at Quarry Heights and that his mutual friend with Pillay, Scelo Mthimkhulu, was the one who lived there. He stated that he knew Pillay through Senzo (as mentioned in court) whom he was always in the company of whenever they came to Quarry Heights. However, senior State advocate Elvis Gcweka asked Mthethwa who is accused with Cebo Xulu, why the Quarry Heights address was provided when he made his bail application.

Gcweka read out what Mthethwa had said in a statement: “At the time of my arrest I was residing at Khokhoba Road, Quarry Heights.” Gcweka asked him if this was true. Mthethwa was asked to clarify and said he was arrested at KwaNongoma and the investigating officer, whom we cannot name to protect his identity, advised him to write an address that is close by during his application for bail. “He said if I mention Nongoma I would not get bail,” said Mthethwa.

However, Gcweka asked him to answer his question and not to explain. Mthethwa could not give a straight answer, so Judge ME Nkosi had to intervene and ask him if the Quarry Heights address he provided was wrong. Mthethwa said he had never lived there; the address was wrong but he confirmed he signed that statement.

Mthwethwa further disputed that he was a close friend of Pillay and said he had never gone for any sleepovers there. He said there was no reason for Pillay to assist him financially for his wedding as they were not friends. A witness told the court that Pillay gave Mthethwa R7 000 to assist with his wedding and that he would go to Pillay’s residence in Ballito for sleepovers. Xulu and Mthethwa are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, eight counts of attempted murder, two counts unlawful possession of firearms with one being of a fully automatic firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, malicious injury to property and negligent driving.

They are both in custody and have disputed having a close relationship with Pillay, but admitted to knowing him. The trial continues on Monday. Judge Nkosi imposed strict rules in court so that witnesses could testify without fear for their lives and forbade the media to name any witnesses. The only people allowed in the court are families, court staff and their legal representatives.