Witness details moments leading to road rage killing

Durban — The Pinetown Magistrate’s Court has heard how the road rage shooting transpired that killed Dean Charnley in March last year. Pensioner Anthony Ball is on trial for the murder. In the trial currently under way, witness Jean Moolman was on the stand on Tuesday.

He told the court that on that fateful day last year, he was travelling on the M13 towards the Hillcrest area. “There were two cars, a Subaru and a white Nissan in the fast lane. The Nissan flashed at the Subaru to give him leeway to pass. But the Subaru did not move over despite the Nissan flashing its lights, the car flashed three to four times. “The Nissan then moved over to the middle lane to pass the Subaru blocking him, then the Subaru attempted to block him from boxing him.

“The Nissan tried another attempt to move to the fast lane to pass the Subaru and again the Subaru blocked him,” he said. Moolman testified that at that point the Nissan managed to move again to the middle lane and pass the Subaru. He said that when he took the Everton turn-off he found the two cars stationary with the Nissan in front and the Subaru behind it.

Moolman said he parked his car a distance of two and a half vehicles behind the Subaru. “The man in the Nissan got out of his car and walked over to approach the Subaru. He approached the window of the Subaru. Words were exchanged. I could not hear but I could see the frustration of the Nissan driver as he raised his hands into the air. “At that time I heard a gunshot go off. At that moment the Nissan driver stepped away one and a half steps after the first shot. He then turned back to the man in the Subaru, he hit the Subaru on the side panel and roof.

“A second shot was fired. When that happened the man from the Nissan stood straight up and within a second fell face-first on to the Subaru and fell to the ground against the side of the vehicle.” Moolman testified that at that moment the passenger who was in the Nissan got out and approached the Subaru and saw the man lying on the floor. “And he put both his hands on his head in shock. The Subaru sped off through a red traffic light and I followed him. I called Captain Myburgh from Pinetown SAPS to report that a shooting has occurred and the shooter fled the scene.”

He said he followed the man, to where he stopped at the parking lot of Mr Price Home which is opposite the Hillcrest SAPS. “The Subaru driver and a passenger got out of the car and proceeded to walk to the police station. I approached a police officer who was passing by and I told him that I had just witnessed someone getting shot and the shooter has just walked into the police station. “And I told him that the man is armed. I then made my way back to where the incident had occurred to see if there was any assistance at the scene, the deceased was lying on the ground on his back.”