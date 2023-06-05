Woman, 21, in the dock for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death

Durban — The matter against a 21-year-old woman alleged to have stabbed her boyfriend to death was adjourned for further investigations in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Lindelwa Khumalo appeared in court on Friday where State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu indicated that the post-mortem report was still outstanding from investigations and asked that the case be adjourned to July 11 for this purpose.

Khumalo is alleged to have killed Siphelelo Dlamini on April 13 in Clermont, she allegedly stabbed him all over his body. Khumalo made her first appearance in court on April 14, this had been after she handed herself to KwaDabeka police. She was granted bail of R1 000 on April 21, during her bail application she had told the court that she could afford R500 bail and that her intended plea was that of not guilty.

At that time the investigating officer, Sergeant Mlondolozi Patrick Shozi, told the court that on the day of the alleged murder Khumalo and Dlamini were in a rented room in Clermont when they had an argument. “The applicant (Khumalo) took a knife and stabbed the deceased to death.” Khumalo was granted bail with conditions that she relocates, and is to not interfere with state witnesses who are known to her.

Meanwhile, on Friday Nomqondiso Pretty Mthethwa is due to appear again in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court charged with the alleged murder of her lover Luvuyo Mandlenkosi Madikizela. She allegedly shot and killed him with his own gun in the face or head in March at the Uniking Flats on King Road in Pinetown. She is currently out on R3 000 bail with conditions attached, it was alleged that Madikizela was coming from his car to fetch his flat keys.