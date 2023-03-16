Woman, 62, among suspects held in series of drug busts in eThekwini in eight days

Durban — A 62-year-old woman was among six suspects the Durban metro police service arrested in eight days as it cracks the whip on drugs and arrested suspects caught in possession of drugs in eThekwini. Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said that on Wednesday, the Metro Police’s tactical support unit arrested two foreign national men over alleged drug possession.

Zungu said that the first suspect, aged 32, was arrested in the Berea area for the alleged possession of two and a half “moons”, 6g of rock cocaine, with a street value of R6 000. He said the suspect was processed at Berea SAPS. The Durban metro police service Tactical Support Unit arrested two Nigerian men for possession of suspected drugs. l DURBAN METRO POLICE SERVICE Zungu said that the second suspect was arrested in the Umbilo area for the alleged possession of two and a half moons, 4.7g, of suspected rock cocaine, with a street value of R4 700.

He said the suspect was processed at Umbilo SAPS. The Durban Metro Police Service Tactical Support Unit arrested two Nigerian men for the alleged possession of suspected drugs. l DURBAN METRO POLICE SERVICE Meanwhile, on Monday, the same tactical support unit arrested a 30-year-old man in Chatsworth for the possession of suspected crystal meth. He was processed at Chatsworth SAPS.

The Durban metro police service Tactical Support Unit arrested a man in Chatsworth for possession of suspected crystal meth. Picture: Durban metro police service Last Thursday, the unit arrested a 30-year-old man in the Bayview area for being in the possession of 30 pieces of suspected rock cocaine and 55 suspected Mandrax tablets, with a combined street value of R8 250. The suspect was processed at Bayview SAPS. The Durban metro police service Tactical Support Unit arrested a 30-year-old man found with drugs. l DURBAN METRO POLICE SERVICE Then last Wednesday, Durban Metro Police officers arrested two women, aged 62 and 48, in different locations around Phoenix for the alleged possession of suspected rock cocaine.