Woman airlifted to hospital after falling on Tugela Falls hike

Durban — A woman had to be airlifted from a mountain after falling in the northern Drakensberg. On Saturday, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said that the 37-year-old woman was rescued from the mountains in the northern Drakensberg after slipping and falling, while on a hike to the Tugela Falls.

Campbell said ER24 was alerted on Saturday morning by the Mountain Rescue Services and arrived at the Royal Natal National Park at 8.30am. “The woman had a suspected femur fracture after slipping in wet conditions. She was airlifted from the mountain by a rescue helicopter to a waiting ambulances at the National Park. A secondary assessment revealed that the patient was suffering from a dislocated ankle,” Campbell said. “She was treated and transported to a private hospital in Harrismith for further care.”

An elderly man was left in a critical condition with severe injuries, after falling at Howick Falls’ viewing point. Picture: Midlands EMS Meanwhile, on April 22, an elderly man was left in a critical condition after he fell at the Howick Falls’ viewing point. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that Midlands EMS Howick ambulances were dispatched to the Howick Falls’ viewing point shortly after 12.30pm. “Upon arrival, it was found that one patient was in a critical condition with multiple injuries and required urgent advanced life-support treatment,” Robertson said.

“The patient was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.” A tourist was left in a critical condition after falling at Howick Falls. Picture: Midlands EMS Earlier in the month, a tourist was left in a critical condition also after falling at Howick Falls. Robertson said that Midlands EMS advanced life-support paramedics were dispatched to Howick Falls just after 1.40pm to attend to a tourist who had fallen at the falls.

"On arrival, it was found that he was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life-support treatment," Roberson said. "Once stabilised he was transported in a critical condition to a nearby hospital for further critical care."