Woman allegedly hires hitman for R20 000 to kill her aunt

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a woman who hired a hitman for R20 000 to kill her aunt. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that an intelligence-driven operation involving officers from the Provincial Crime Intelligence, eThekwini Central Crime Intelligence, the Provincial Organised Crime and Electronic Surveillance was successfully executed on Friday, May 26, 2023, when a 43-year-old woman was arrested for hiring a hitman to kill her aunt.

Netshiunda said that intelligence was gathered on March 31, 2023, about a woman who was looking for the services of a hitman to have her aunt killed for an unknown motive. “The undercover operation was put in motion and the woman, who had agreed to pay R20 000 for her aunt’s life, had already deposited half of the amount to an undercover police officer when she was nabbed at her estate home in Pretoria. She had agreed that the balance would be paid after the job was done,” Netshiunda said. “During the investigation, the aunt residing in Verulam was put under witness protection for maximum security.

“Police are also closing in on the suspect’s sister, whose role in the conspiracy was to provide the supposed hitman with the photograph of the hit target.” Netshiunda added that the suspect will appear in court soon. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on March 16, 2023, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that officers were on routine patrol duties when a community member alerted them about vehicles with suspicious-looking occupants who were making rounds in the area.

“The tactically-ready police officers called for backup and the suspects were cornered on Montille Road. Four suspects who were travelling in two vehicles were arrested and two AK47 assault rifles were found in one of the vehicles. One vehicle attempted to speed off but was outsmarted by the police who managed to stop it a few kilometres from the original scene, where the fifth suspect was arrested. Police are hot on the heels of the sixth suspect,” Naicker said. He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the vehicles was reported hijacked by four knife-wielding suspects in Inanda in March 2023. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.