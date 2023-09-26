Woman arrested with hitmen had allegedly been threatening her boyfriend’s fiancée

Durban — Nosipho Mazibuko, the daughter of an elderly woman, 63, who was killed on Sunday night, claimed that her sister who was meant to be killed instead of their mother had been receiving death threats. The police yesterday reported that five suspects were arrested, including a 30-year-old woman just after they allegedly killed an elderly woman, Khombisile Ester Zuma, (Mazibuko’s mother) in Ntabamhlophe.

Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman arrested had allegedly hired hitmen to kill another woman whom she accused of having an affair with her boyfriend. “The woman travelled with the four men to Ntabamhlophe where the hit was to be carried out. Report suggests that the suspects shot the mother of the intended victim in a case of mistaken identity. The 63-year-old woman was certified dead at the scene,” said Netshiunda. Mazibuko said that on the day of the incident the family had received lobola for her sister, who was allegedly being threatened. She said as per tradition her sister had left with her in-laws after the negotiations.

Talking about how her mother was attacked and killed, she said she had been drinking traditional beer with their neighbours when the suspect entered. “A neighbour who was there said a young male entered the house and asked for the traditional beer and he was told that it was finished he said he was being deprived. The man asked about the woman whom the lobola was paid for and when he did not get a response he demanded the lobola money,” explained Mazibuko. She said that is when her mom stood up, went outside and said she was going to look for a machete. “That is when the gunshots were heard,” she said.

Mazibuko said upon hearing gunshots they dropped everything and went inside the house, closed the door and went to hide. She said that after a few minutes they heard a voice of a woman saying: “Give me the gun so I can shoot this dog.” Mazibuko added that during this time they were busy phoning their neighbours to come close as they were being attacked. She said that after 30 minutes the neighbours arrived and that was when they went outside and were met with the body of their mom oozing blood from her nose and ears. Mazibuko said they contacted the police and told them about the death threats that her sister had allegedly been receiving from the arrested woman. She said she also called her relatives from Mooi River to look out for a Toyota Avanza which was being driven by the suspects. Mazibuko said they saw it and told the police its number plate.

“The neighbours said they saw three unknown cars including the Avanza going around during the lobola negotiations,” she said. Mazibuko further claimed that the arrested woman once went to look for her sister carrying a gun at her fiancé’s home but she did not find her. “We are very scared that they might come back because the person that they were looking for was not her, now that they have killed mom,” said Mazibuko.