Woman charged with shooting dead married lover in the face heads to trial court

Durban — The case against a 39-year-old woman alleged to have shot her married lover in the face with his own gun has been transferred to the trial court. Nomqondiso Pretty Mthethwa appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s district court on Friday where State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu indicated that the matter was on the roll for a decision from the regional court prosecutor on transfer.

The matter was transferred to the regional court, which is the trial court, to sit on September 12. “Your matter is transferred to the trial court, you need to make your first appearance there on 12 September,” said Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson when she adjourned the case. It’s alleged that on March 5, at the Uniking Flats on King Road, Mthethwa killed Luvuyo Mandlenkosi Madikizela by shooting him in the face or head.

It was alleged that Madikizela had been coming from his car to fetch his flat keys and when he was on the first floor he met the accused who shot him. Mthethwa was granted R3 000 bail with conditions attached on March 15. At the time of her bail application the court was presented with exceptional and compelling circumstances which, in the interest of justice, permitted her release on bail. She said that she had three children aged 23, 14, and 8 years and is employed as a caregiver in the Parlock area.

Mthethwa said that she was the breadwinner, the primary caregiver and supporter of all the children adding that some of her dependants (nieces and nephews) were attending school and she was responsible for all their financial needs. She said that her children and the other minor dependants did not receive any child support grant and that she also took care of her mother who is old and ill and on chronic medication. After Madikizela’s shooting, Mthethwa contacted the police and so did the neighbours. She then waited for the police, who arrested her.

She intends on pleading not guilty to the murder. Madikizela’s wife, Martha, has previously told the Daily News that it had only been after the shooting that she was aware of Mthethwa’s existence. She said as far she knew the last thing Mthethwa had said to her husband before the shot rang out was that he had undermined her by answering his wife’s phone call in her presence.

Martha said that the pair had been coming from a night out and her husband had forgotten the flat keys in his car. He gave her his belongings, including his licensed firearm, that he had alighted with from the car to hold while he went back to fetch the flat keys in the car.