Woman disowned by family after being raped and giving birth to baby girl

Durban — A woman who was raped and gave birth to a baby girl was disowned by her family. Isiaiah 54 Children's Sanctuary founder Glynnis Dauth said that they met a mommy, in her early 20s, who was raped and recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Her family disowned her and she has no one that loves or cares about her.

“We spoke for a very long time with her and even though her baby girl is a result of rape, she loves her so much,” Dauth said. She said the ordeal the family has caused led to depression and anxiety, so much so that the woman was admitted to a health-care facility on Monday. “We have promised her to love her as our own and also to take care of her little princess for the time she is in the hospital, which will be about two to four weeks depending now how it goes,” Dauth said.

“Everything has been so overwhelming for the mommy and the baby. Emotions are all over from what she has been through to finding us a family that loves a lot and definitely loves her and her baby as well.” Dauth said life was not always fair and sometimes people get dealt very hard cards, but the woman will get there. “Baby is very stressed, she has definitely felt her mommy's depression and anxiety,” Dauth said.

“Nothing new to us, but of course very new and overwhelming to the baby.” Dauth said that the woman arrived with all she had, and that is nothing for her little girl. She asked those who can assist to please do so. They are in need of newborn and 0-3 months clothes, Tommee Tippee bottles, breast milk, Nature Rescue Drops and anything else to soothe and relax their baby girl.

Meanwhile, like every Wednesday, Isiaiah 54 Children's Sanctuary shared their wish list Wednesday needs which are bread, yoghurt, cereal (cornflakes, Weet-Bix), chicken polony, eggs, toothpaste, Handy Andy and meat (mince, sausages, chicken, beef, lamb and pork). Dauth also said that they needed help with their electricity bill. “Every little bit helps,” Dauth said.