Woman found dead in water body after leaving home to buy vegetables

Durban — The body of a woman who had left home on Sunday afternoon to buy vegetables was found not far from her home on Monday morning. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said oThongathi police registered an inquest docket for investigation following an incident in which the body of a 42-year-old woman was found in a shallow stream in the Magwaveni area on Monday, July 1.

“The victim had no visible injuries,” Ngcobo said. “Reports indicate that the victim left her home yesterday (Sunday) to go to the shops and didn’t return. Her body was found not far from her place of residence.” Ngcobo added that the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

According to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, a 42-year-old woman’s body was found in a stream in Magwaveni, oThongathi on Monday morning. Balram said a public member contacted the Reaction Unit SA Operations Centre at approximately 8.09am after he made the discovery. “Rusa members were immediately dispatched and on arrival, discovered the female in a prone position below a low-lying footbridge. Her head was wedged underwater between two boulders,” Balram said.

He said one resident told responding officers they heard screams Sunday night but were afraid to investigate. “The identity of the deceased has been established. She resided approximately 100 metres from where her body was discovered,” Balram said. He said according to her family, the woman left her home around 5pm Sunday to purchase vegetables and did not return.

Balram added that circumstances surrounding the woman’s death have not been established at this stage. The body of a 42-year-old woman was found in Magwaveni, oThongathi on Monday morning. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Mapi Ntshosho said: “May her soul rest in peace. I’m sure the killer stays around the area, not far.” Emmanuel Manexy Manwere asked: “If the residents were scared to investigate why didn’t they inform the community police forum or police?”

Guylin Govender said the public knows what happened ‘but they are scared to open up. This happened so close to the public and nobody saw anything’. Alicia Muller said: “So heartbreaking, dumped next to dirt, like her life meant nothing…” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.