Woman robber arrested after Wild West shoot-out with cops

Durban - A woman is among three suspects appearing at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today charged with attempted murder and robbery following a shootout with police in Pinetown at the weekend. Those who witnessed the scene unfold said they were shocked to see a woman was involved in the shoot-out with police. According to witnesses, the robbers had opened fire on police who retaliated. "I was in a taxi and saw that a woman had been involved," wrote Zinhle Nhle Mglongo. Nokuthula Shange wrote on Facebook that she took cover when she heard the gunshots.

"When I returned to the place I saw Toyota Quantum surrounded by police cars and there was one body laying there," she wrote.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman had been among four men who alighted a minibus taxi and opened fire on police at the corner of Glenugie and Kings Roads in Pinetown on Saturday afternoon.

"Police officers were alerted about a robbery at a business premises on Hill Street in Pinetown. On arrival, they learnt that the suspects boarded a minibus taxi.

The taxi was intercepted at the corner of Glenugie and Kings Roads where four men and a female alighted and a shootout ensued. One man was fatally shot, one managed to flee and three were arrested," she said.

Mbele said police at the scene recovered three firearms and four cellphones.

The suspects were taken to the Pinetown police station for detention.

"They will appear at the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition," said Mbele.

In a separate incident on Saturday two people died after a car they had been in was shot at on Clermont Road in Clermont.

"Two men aged 27 and 30 were fatally shot whereas three passengers sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital for medical attention. KwaDabeka police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder".

Daily News