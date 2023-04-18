Woman, two others arrested with heroin and mandrax

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit arrested a woman and her two accomplices for dealing drugs in an informal settlement on Tuesday morning. According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a 37-year-old woman and her two accomplices, aged 22 and 25, were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs at Mshayazafe informal settlement in Richmond.

He said Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit officers were acting on intelligence when they arrested the woman who was suspected of dealing in drugs. “She was found in possession of 550 capsules, packets and straws suspected to be heroin. She was also found to be in possession of 76 mandrax tablets and two smartphones, suspected to be stolen,” Netshiunda said. The woman was found in possession of 550 capsules, packets and straws suspected to be heroin. She was also found to be in possession of 76 mandrax tablets and two smartphones, suspected to be stolen. Picture: SAPS He said that investigations led police to other premises, also in Richmond, where her accomplices were arrested.

“The duo were found with various drugs, including heroin and mandrax,” Netshiunda said. “The recovered drugs had an estimated street value of over R48 000. “The three suspects are expected to appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, April 19, 2023,” Netshiunda said.

The duo were found with various drugs, including heroin and mandrax. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Durban Metro Police Service reported that a joint operation in the Westham area in Phoenix resulted in the arrest of a suspect. Metro police said that information was received about a man who was suspected to be involved in petrol bombing a Phoenix SAPS member’s house. The suspect, 40, was apprehended with a large number of drugs.

“He was arrested for possession of 2 790 suspected heroin capsules with a street value of R55 800,” metro police said. Metro police said the suspect was processed at the Phoenix police station. A suspect, 40, was apprehended for possession of 2 790 suspected heroin capsules with a street value of R55 800. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.