Woman wanted in connection with KZN Department of Health R32m fraud case arrested in Sandton

Durban — Over a year later, a woman wanted in connection with a R32 million fraud case has finally been arrested by the Hawks. Last year, an arrest warrant was issued for Nandi Msimang, 52, and the Hawks were seeking her in connection with the fraud case.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Msimang was arrested by Hawks members of the Tactical Operations Management Section based at the Head Office. “She was arrested on Sunday, July 7, in Sandton and transported to KwaZulu-Natal, where she made her first court appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today (Tuesday),” Mhlongo said. “She was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to July 17 for bail application.”

Mhlongo added that Msimang’s co-accused, Dr Sibongile Zungu and Sifiso Mtshali, will appear in the same court on October 21 for trial. On May 30, 2023, Zungu, a former KZN Department of Health HOD, and Mtshali briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. Zungu and Mtshali were released on warning.

It is alleged that in 2013, the KZN Department of Health awarded a 36-month lease to Mzansi Life-Care for hiring a mobile clinic. The contract was further extended without following the supply chain management process. In 2016, the department awarded Mzansi Life-Care a contract for the outright purchase of four mobile clinics to the value of R32m without following any supply chain management process. The vehicles were registered under Mzansi Life-Care instead of the department. At the time, Mhlongo said the department did not obtain the roadworthy certificates and the vehicles were parked for three years. It is alleged that Mzansi Life-Care director Msimang fraudulently removed the four mobile clinics and sold them, resulting in the department losing R32m.