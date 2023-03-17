Durban — A mother of three alleged to have shot and killed her lover in the head with his own gun was granted bail in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. It is alleged that on March 5 at the Uniking Flats on King Road, Nomqondiso Pretty Mthethwa killed Luvuyo Mandlenkosi Madikizela by shooting him in the face or head with a gun.

During her bail application, through an affidavit read out by State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu, the investigating officer Sergeant Sugar Sosibo told the court that it was thought that Madikizela had been coming from his car to fetch his flat keys from Mthethwa’s place. “When he was on the first floor, he met the accused who shot and killed him,” according to Sosibo. The State hasn’t opposed bail.

Mthethwa, through an affidavit, told the court that she had been in a relationship with Madikizela. She said that she understood that the onus rested on her to present the court with exceptional and compelling circumstances which in the interest of justice permitted her release on bail. Mthethwa, aged 39, with three children, aged 23, 14, and 8 years, is employed as a caregiver in the Parlock area.

“I am a breadwinner in my household as I am the only person that is having an income, I am the only person that is gainfully employed. I am the primary caregiver and supporter of all my children and two of them are minors. “Some of my dependants (nieces and nephews) are attending school and I’m responsible for all their financial responsibilities. My minor children and the other minor dependants don’t receive any child support grant, because I support them. “I also take care of my mother who is old and ill. She is on chronic medication.”

Mthethwa said she had no pending or previous convictions, adding that she was not a flight risk as she did not have a passport or have any family or friends outside of the country. “I will not evade my court proceedings… My release on bail would in no way jeopardise the public’s safety and there is no evidence before the court to suggest otherwise… After the incident, I contacted the police and so did the neighbours. “I then waited for the police officers who came. I approached them and they enquired who was present during the incident. I was then arrested. I didn’t try to evade arrest whereas I had ample opportunity to do so which suggests that I am not a flight risk… My proposed plea is that of not guilty.”

Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson granted Mthethwa R3 000 bail with conditions attached. The matter was adjourned to April for further investigation as the ballistics and post-mortem reports were still outstanding.