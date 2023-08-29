Women’s Month: Spar Group heaps praise on unsung women heroes of abuse

Durban — Spar South Africa says that when there is nowhere to go to escape pain and trauma, it is time to look for an open door and a sympathetic smile. The retailer said that South Africa has a shameful record when it comes to gender-based violence (GBV).

It said that yearly, about 50 000 cases of domestic violence and 988 femicide are reported nationally, making our society one of the most violent in the world for crimes committed in the privacy of homes. However, Spar national advertising and promotions manager Helen Barrett said that the country is also served by unsung women heroes who stand by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to make sure that abused children and women who are victims of domestic violence and trauma have an open door where comfort and help are waiting. “It is often South African women who identify problems within their communities and take active steps to provide help and refuge to those faced with violence and pain in the places where they should feel safest,” Barrett said.

“A case in point is the Open Door Crisis Care Centre in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, which opened its facilities to women and children in 1997 and is supported by Spar South Africa as part of its drive to provide help where Spar stores are located.” Barrett said that today, the Open Door Crisis Centre helps between 5 000 and 6 000 clients annually. Of these visitors, about a third seek advice and counselling. Others, facing the threat of ongoing violence or having been rescued from sex trafficking syndicates, are accommodated at safe houses in undisclosed locations. She said that registered with the Department of Social Development, the facilities include the house named ‘Ikhaya Le Themba’ (Home of Hope) for up to 14 abused women and their vulnerable children who have been victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and crime-related incidents.

“The strength of Open Door is that it recognises that every person seeking shelter is unique and faces personal issues and challenges that need holistic treatment so that they can be empowered and uplifted socially, economically, financially and psychologically,” Barrett said. She said Open Door also recognises that men and boys can be victims of GBV and labour trafficking. Their programme, Men for Change, focuses on rural areas where educational programmes are a core activity supported by a network of 200 counsellors. “Completing its circle of services is the assistance given to victims, Open Door also helps prepare victims to give testimony in court so that prosecutions can be effectively conducted,” Barrett said.

“In line with Spar’s belief that as a community-focused retailer, our social investment should impact education, nutrition and improving quality of life in practical ways, Knowles Super Spar in Pinetown supports Open Door in several ways. “Open Door Crisis Centre benefits from weekly food donations and has an R 5 000 monthly account for purchases at SUPERSPAR, Knowles. This enables the Open Door Centre to provide 17 000 meals annually.” “At Spar, we are proud this Women’s Month, to salute the women who take action against some of the most severe socio-economic ills that beset our beautiful country. We pledge to continue assisting where we can,” Barrett concluded.

To learn more about Open Door, log on to www.opendoor.org.za, contact Open Door by phone at 031 709 2679, or by email at [email protected]. Donations to the Open Door can be made at: First National Bank – Crompton Street Pinetown, Account Number: 50811127775, Branch Code: 221626