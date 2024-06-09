Work conducted on Durban sinkhole expected to be completed on Monday

Durban — Work carried out on the sinkhole in the Durban central business district is expected to be completed on Monday. The sinkhole developed after an underground water pipe burst on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street.

The eThekwini Municipality said its Water and Sanitation Department worked throughout the night to isolate and repair a major underground water pipe burst that occurred on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in the Durban central business district causing a sinkhole. The sinkhole developed in the middle of the road in the intersection of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Bertha Mkhize streets.

"Currently, the damaged road is being backfilled and a team from the Roads Department will be tarring the affected area," the municipality said. "The extensive work being carried out is expected to be completed tomorrow (Monday)." The municipality said these streets remain closed until work has been completed:

Corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Bertha Mkhize streets.

Corner of David Webster Street towards the harbour. "Traffic continues to be diverted to alternative routes by Metro Police to ensure traffic management," the municipality said. The municipality also urged motorists to avoid affected streets. Officials from the Water and Sanitation Department including plumbers, were on site from Saturday to isolate and repair the burst pipe.

"The Water and Sanitation Department will investigate the cause of the sinkhole and work around the clock until repairs are completed. Thereafter, repairs of the affected road where the sinkhole has developed will begin in the coming days," the municipality said. The municipality added the sinkhole did not affect the Comrades Marathon on Sunday (today).