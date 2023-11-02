Durban — Disgruntled Presidential Employment Programme (PEP) workers demanding their jobs back are threatening to boycott the national elections in 2024. The workers marched to Durban City Hall on Wednesday to deliver their memorandum of demands to eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. One of their grievances is the dissatisfying migration plan launched by the municipality in August which they claimed has failed.

eThekwini Municipality unveiled its move to migrate the PEP to 12 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to promote job creation. The NGOs include Sakhisizwe, Khulanathi, Green Corridors, Use It, Bioregional, Ngcweti, Give Life Projects, Aesi, Artco, Save a Life, T Bester, and Sesimphi. On Wednesday, frustrated protesters told the Daily News that they want the municipality to pay the money owed to them, and also clarify why the programme has been terminated before the actual date recorded on the contracts signed by employees.

One of the march organisers, Lungi Mkhize, from uMlazi township, said eThekwini Municipality needs to prioritise the matter, and they expected the memorandum of demands to be attended to urgently. “Some of the employees have not been paid for two months. We have been communicating with the non-government organisations and PEP officials regarding our issues. No one is listening to our concerns and we are really struggling to survive,” said Mkhize. PEP workers marched to Durban City Hall to deliver their memorandum of demands to eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers Beverly Pillay, who resides in Chatsworth, said: “In October I signed a new contract but I was shocked to find out after a few days that the municipality had terminated PEP. I don’t understand why I had to sign the contract if they knew that they had run out of funds. This whole thing is a mess and we want the municipality to fix it.”

Another frustrated employee, who asked not to be named, said they will not bother to participate in the 2024 national elections. “I have a family to feed and also have needs of my own. I don’t understand why we are being mistreated by the government. We all know that the contract was supposed to be terminated in 2024. We don’t understand where the funds have disappeared to and we want to know. The mayor should clarify because we are confused and we need answers. If the government keeps on mistreating us, we won’t bother to vote. We have had enough!” added the employee. Philile Phungula, from Clermont township, said the sad reality is that their Christmas holidays will be gloomy this year.

“Our lives are stuck! We can’t have any plans because of the challenges we are facing. We can’t even afford to buy essential products. It is extremely tough and we really need the mayor to intervene,” said Phungula. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana told the Daily News that they are still studying the contents of the memorandum handed over on Wednesday. “We will respond to the affected parties, in the agreed upon time period,” she said.