World Cup graft: Former KZN top cop Ngobeni hopes to be vindicated

Durban - Former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Betty Mammonye Ngobeni yesterday smiled and greeted the media, as she stood in the accused dock in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, while her attorney was confident she would be vindicated of all the charges against her. Ngobeni and Captain Ashwin Narainpershad appeared in connection with an investigation into a R47million tender for temporary police accommodation during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup. On Friday, their co-accused, Thoshan Panday and Colonel Navin Madhoe, appeared in court on the same charges, and were released on R100 000 and R10 000 bail, respectively. Both Ngobeni and Narainpershad intend to plead not guilty. Investigative Directorate advocate Talita Louw did not oppose bail. The president established the Investigative Directorate in 2019 to fight corruption. Magistrate Vanitha Armu granted Ngobeni R20 000 bail. Narainpershad was granted R10 000 bail.

Louw said the charges against Narainpershad related to fraudulent detachment orders between March 2009 to June 2010, amounting to R3m, soccer world cup goods and services fraud, amounting to R3m, and the soccer world cup accommodation fraud, totalling R26m.

Addressing the court, Louw said the money that went to Gold Coast, owned by Panday, was used to bribe and/or corrupt Narainpershad. He allegedly received R60 000.

Louw said, between December 2011 and January 2012, Panday and Narainpershad allegedly approached an official from SAPS supply chain management to falsify documents for R15 million - which was frozen due to the fraud - to be released.

Louw argued that Ngobeni was an accessory after the fact, regarding fraud of R26m related to the soccer world cup accommodation. It is alleged an amount of R26 000 was received, directly or indirectly, by Ngobeni from Panday for her husband’s birthday party.

Louw said Ngobeni faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice through her conduct of not reporting the alleged fraud and/or instructing investigating officers to stop the investigation.

Louw said she was also charged with fraud for non-disclosure.

“A public official needs to disclose any interests that are received,” she said.

Louw argued for a higher amount of bail of R40 000 for Ngobeni. Louw said Ngobeni was not any police officer, but she was head of the KwaZulu-Natal police service, thus there is a bigger duty upon her to serve the community and see that justice is served.

Bilal Malani represented Narainpershad, while Ravindra Maniklall represented Ngobeni.

Maniklall, arguing for a lower bail, said Ngobeni retired in 2018. He said the case has dragged on for 10 years, and throughout her tenure as police commissioner.

“The decision to charge her is irrational, unconstitutional and irregular,” he said.

Maniklall said the soccer world cup accommodation was a national directive and his client did not sign any documents relating to it. He said in March 2014, the commercial crime court did not prosecute Ngobeni. She also did not stop any investigations. She dealt with it comprehensively and appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

Both were told to hand in their passports and not to leave the province or country without the investigating officer’s knowledge.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said Ngobeni and Narainpershad handed themselves over to police yesterday.

He said the matter with all four accused will be heard on November 11.

“Both were charged for fraud and corruption. We expect to hand them an indictment and the docket, so we can move the matter to appear in the Durban high court.”

Daily News