World Diabetes Awareness Month: urgent steps needed for Africa’s health crisis

Durban — November serves as a crucial month for raising awareness about a condition affecting millions across the globe—diabetes. This year’s focus, as articulated by Dr Allan Pamba, Executive Vice-President for Diagnostics at Roche Diagnostics Africa, highlights the growing prevalence of diabetes in Africa and the urgent need for action. In his thought-provoking piece, "World Diabetes Awareness Month – A Call to Action for Africa," Dr Pamba draws attention to the staggering rise of Type 2 diabetes across the continent. With lifestyle choices shifting due to increased urbanization and easy access to fast food, the consequences have become dire. Alarmingly, over 54% of diabetes cases in the African region remain undiagnosed, presenting a complex challenge for healthcare systems already under strain.

The dominant narrative surrounding diabetes often tends to overshadow the severity of Type 2 diabetes, which has been labelled as one of Africa's most pressing health challenges. Unlike Type 1 diabetes, which is largely out of the individual’s control, Type 2 is heavily influenced by lifestyle choices. Factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and the rising prevalence of obesity—in part sparked by the convenience of fast food—contribute to the disease's significant threat. Dr Pamba emphasises the need for a cultural shift and recommends making time for healthier choices. “There is a rule of halves in diabetes care on our continent,” he said.

He further stated that half of those living with diabetes remain undiagnosed, while many who do receive a diagnosis are not getting adequate care. The toll this takes extends beyond individual lives, affecting families and communities at large. Echoing the urgency of the situation, he points out that diabetes can present in stealthy ways, often becoming detrimental before it is detected. The implications of uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead not only to severe health complications but unfortunately, also to premature deaths. Despite the grim statistics, there remains hope as Dr Pamba cites successful interventions such as Rwanda's National Diabetes Prevention and Control Programme. By leveraging public-private partnerships, Rwanda has been able to enhance access to care, screen over 200 000 individuals, and prioritise education within its healthcare system. This model serves as a beacon of what is achievable across the continent.

The challenges are immense, but so too are the solutions. Public-private initiatives like Roche's Changing Diabetes® in Children programme have made strides in raising awareness and improving access to diagnostics. By decentralising point-of-care testing and enhancing support, these partnerships are bringing necessary healthcare closer to patients, but they cannot replace the need for informed individual choices. “It is not just a statistics issue, it is a personal journey... as individuals, we can help the process along.” Emphasising the need to counter sedentary lifestyles, he calls upon readers to take deliberate action to reclaim their health—whether through shared family meals or daily walks, as each small change can create a significant impact.

"It is not just a statistics issue, it is a personal journey...as individuals, we can help the process along," said Dr Pamba. In the face of a growing diabetes epidemic, it is imperative for the African continent to treat this health challenge with the seriousness it deserves. The path forward involves early diagnosis, proactive lifestyle changes, and fortified healthcare systems, allowing for a collective push towards better health outcomes.